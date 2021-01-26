Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Mood 'changing slightly' around Australia Day
News

Man knocked out in 30-strong Bribie punch-up

by Cormac Pearson
26th Jan 2021 7:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating a huge brawl on Bribie Island this afternoon involving around 30 people, with a man hospitalised as Australia Day celebrations turn ugly.

Officers were called to Sylvan Beach Esplanade just after 3pm to find one man unconscious on the beach after a witness said there were 30 people fighting.

Police have been called to a huge brawl at Bribie Island. Picture: Tomo Dale/Facebook
Police have been called to a huge brawl at Bribie Island. Picture: Tomo Dale/Facebook

Police say someone at the scene was armed with a knife, while another man was pushed off a set of stairs.

The Queensland Ambulance Service said the man fell five metres.

He was taken to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected spinal injury around 3.20.

Another patient was treated on scene but declined transport to hospital.

No complaints have been made, but police are continuing their inquiries.

Originally published as Man knocked out in 30-strong Bribie punch-up

More Stories

brawl bribie island editors picks punch up

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Special park chair to honour Somerset’s centenarian birthday

        Premium Content Special park chair to honour Somerset’s centenarian birthday

        Community An iconic Esk woman is being recognised with a special chair, just in time for her 100th birthday.

        Lockyer art gallery returns with new exhibition

        Premium Content Lockyer art gallery returns with new exhibition

        Art & Theatre The touring exhibition showcases the work of 33 professional artists, some of whom...

        Warrant issued for man’s arrest after failed court showing

        Premium Content Warrant issued for man’s arrest after failed court showing

        Crime The 24-year-old was to appear in Gatton court on Monday for a string of offences...

        Police call for witnesses after alleged assault in park

        Premium Content Police call for witnesses after alleged assault in park

        Crime Local police allege the assault occurred in Dawson Phipps Park. FULL DETAILS: