Man killed, woman flown to hospital after D’Aguilar rollover

A man has died following a single vehicle crash on the D’Aguilar Highway this morning. (Picture: File)

A MAN has been killed and a woman airlifted to hospital after a car rolled in a single-vehicle crash along the D’Aguilar Highway in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency crews attended the single-vehicle crash near Harlin at 2.30am, where the man was assessed for critical injuries, however died at the scene.

A woman who was also in the vehicle was airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with a leg injury.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.