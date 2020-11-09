Man killed, woman flown to hospital after D’Aguilar rollover
A MAN has been killed and a woman airlifted to hospital after a car rolled in a single-vehicle crash along the D’Aguilar Highway in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency crews attended the single-vehicle crash near Harlin at 2.30am, where the man was assessed for critical injuries, however died at the scene.
A woman who was also in the vehicle was airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital with a leg injury.
The forensic crash unit is investigating.