Thousands of homes and businesses are without power after a horror crash in which a man died.
News

Man killed and power wiped out in horror crash

by Judith Kerr
25th Apr 2020 11:04 AM
A MAN has died after his white Land Cruiser hit traffic lights at Allora St, at Waterford West this morning.

The crash knocked out power across Kingston and Waterford West as Ergon crews worked to restore power to the traffic lights.

Police were still contacting the man's family but it is believed he lived in Logan and was in his 40s.

Police and emergency services at the scene of a horror crash at Waterford West.
Allora St and Kingston Rd, were closed off along with two blocks around the crash, which wreaked havoc with early morning traffic just after 7.30am.

Traffic around the Caltex Service Station on Kingston Rd was also blocked and staff said there was no power.

Ergon officers arrived just after 8am to fix the lights which are out of operation and police are guiding traffic through the busy intersection.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The ute pushed the traffic light pole over and was on its side when police arrived.

It is believed it was wrapped in electricity wires.

More than 10 police cars were sent to the scene along with the Forensic Crash Unit.

The crash was less than 200m from one of the southside's worst intersections for red-light running at the Kingston and Loganlea Rd.

Originally published as Man killed, power wiped out in horror crash

road fatality road toll

