A man was killed after the car he was driving slammed into a tree on the Burnett Highway. File Photo.
Man killed on Burnett Highway, three children hurt badly

Holly Cormack
26th Sep 2020 4:13 PM | Updated: 28th Sep 2020 4:00 AM
A MAN has tragically died following a horror crash on the Burnett Highway at Goomeri this afternoon.

Initial investigations indicate around 1.35pm, an SUV was travelling northbound on the Burnett Highway when the vehicle as left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, a 30-year-old Ipswich man, died at the scene. The three children travelling in the vehicle - a school age boy, preschool age boy, and baby - have all been taken to hospital in serious but stable conditions.

The fatal crash comes one week after a 72-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on the Burnett Highway at Nanango.

The QPS Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

