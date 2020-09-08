Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Environment

Man killed in shark attack on Gold Coast

by Jeremy Pierce, Thomas Chamberlin
8th Sep 2020 5:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been killed by a shark on the Gold Coast.

The attack happened at the popular Greenmount Beach just after 5pm.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Lifeguards treated the person on the beach but they could not be saved.

It is the first fatal shark attack at a netted Queensland beach in decades.

The attack happened near the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Lifesaving Club, a police spokesman said.

"A male has been pulled from the water after what has been reported as a shark attack," the spokesman said.

"Investigations are continuing."

 

More to come.

Originally published as Man killed in shark attack on Gold Coast

More Stories

editors picks environment man killed shark shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Multiple drug drivers busted on highway

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Multiple drug drivers busted on highway

        News Multiple drug drivers have been busted by police on the roads this week.

        Repeat traffic offender busted 48km/h over speed limit

        Premium Content Repeat traffic offender busted 48km/h over speed limit

        News Cops have busted a driver excessively speeding on the Brisbane Valley Highway.

        Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        Premium Content Overseas traveller named as Qld’s latest COVID case

        News One new case of COVID-19 recorded overnight

        Lakeside love letter lands Lockyer lovebird in hot water

        Premium Content Lakeside love letter lands Lockyer lovebird in hot water

        Crime When questioned by police, a Gatton woman said her creation was “an expression of...