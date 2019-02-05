Man ‘running across tracks’ before struck by train
A man who died after being hit by a train in Adelaideâ€™s north was running across the tracks seconds before the fatal blow, police say.
Emergency services were called to Munno Para Railway Station just after 10pm on Monday after reports a man had been struck by a train.
Police have reviewed CCTV from the railway station. It shows the man running jump down from a platform and sprint across the tracks.
The 40-year-old, from Smithfield Plains, died at the scene.
The train driver and passengers were not injured during the incident.
Train services have resumed as normal on Tuesday morning.
A report is being prepared for the Coroner.