Four ambulance crews were on the scene. (File picture)
Man killed as car, motorbike collide

by Caitlin Smith
4th Jan 2020 7:05 AM
A 27-YEAR-OLD Logan man has died following a horror crash west of Brisbane last night.

The man, from Crestmead, died after the two-vehicle crash on the Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd just after 7pm.

Early police investigations suggest a car heading south and a motorbike heading north collided.

The rider of the motorbike received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Investigations are continuing, and police have asked that anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage, to contact them.

The road was closed for a period of time.

