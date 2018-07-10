Menu
The tourists were in Roatan. Picture: James Willamor
Honeymooners in horror fatal zip line collision

by Jackie Salo
10th Jul 2018 11:19 AM

A MAN on his honeymoon was killed and his wife seriously injured in a freak accident involving a zip line in Honduras, according to reports.

Egael Tishman, 24, and Shif Fanken, 27, collided with each other over a treetop canopy near Roatan, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The newlywed couple was reportedly on a cruise that stopped in the popular tourist destination, about 257 kilometres from Tegucigalpa.

Officials said that Ms Fanken became stuck on the zip line cable and her husband crashed into her.

Roatan Island in Honduras.
"The girl stayed halfway on the cable and the guy came from behind and hit her," local firefighter Wilmer Guerrero told La Prensa newspaper.

Ms Fanken was rushed to a hospital in serious condition and later flown to another facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Her newlywed husband's body will be sent back to Israel for burial, according to JTA.

 

 

 

This story originally appeared on the NY Post and has been republished with permission.

    Local Partners