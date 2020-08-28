Man jailed after dramatic high-speed freeway chase

A man who kept on driving a stolen Porsche after police deflated its tyres in a high speed chase at Logan has been jailed. FILE PHOTO

A man who led police on a terrifying high-speed chase on the Logan Mwy before crashing a stolen Porsche has been jailed for nearly three years.

Michael Aaron Connelly, 20, will be behind bars until at least February next year after he was sentenced for 10 stealing and traffic offences.

At one point Connelly was still driving at high speed on wheel rims after all four tyres were deflated by stingers, Police Prosecutor Stephen Cochrane told Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard Connelly entered a premises on April 27 and stole jewellery and other items before police began tracking him in the stolen car the next day.

He began swerving across lanes on the motorway and his driving was so dangerous police were forced to pursue him.

They deployed the stingers but Connelly kept on driving before losing control of the car at Loganlea Rd, where he fled on foot before being caught.

Police found jewellery secreted on Connelly and other stolen items in the car, which was written off, the court heard.

Magistrate Louise Shephard said he had a "long history for someone so young''.

"You have numerous convictions for burglaries, receiving, fraud and stealing,'' Ms Shephard said.

"This is your fifth conviction for disqualified driving and you have prior convictions for dangerous driving in 2014 and 2015.

"Your conduct with respect to community safety on April 28 was particularly concerning.

"It is fortunate no one was injured.''

Connelly's lawyer said he had had a difficult upbringing, living with his grandmother from a young age after his parents were unable to look after him.

He left school in Year 8 and took up drugs at a very early age.

Ms Shephard took into account Connelly's guilty please to all charges, his youth and background.

However she said the danger to public safety was an aggravating factor.

She sentenced him to a total of two years and nine months' jail, with parole eligibility in 2021, disqualified him from driving for a total of two years and recorded convictions on all charges.

Originally published as Man jailed after dramatic high-speed freeway chase