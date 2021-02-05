Menu
Man injured in multi-vehicle Gatton car crash

Ali Kuchel
by
5th Feb 2021 3:35 PM
A MALE patient has been transported to Ipswich hospital in a stable condition following a multi-vehicle traffic accident.
Emergency services received calls of a two-vehicle traffic accident at 2.40pm Friday.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said the accident occurred at the intersection of Gatton-Laidley Road and Hausers Road at Gatton.
One male patient was initially entrapped in the vehicle, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.
The man was extracted from the vehicle and transported to hospital in a stable condition.
The QAS spokesperson said three other people were involved in the accident but did not sustain injuries.
They declined transport to hospital.

gatton traffic accident
Gatton Star

