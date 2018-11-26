Menu
Login
News

Man injured in workplace accident

26th Nov 2018 3:06 PM

A MAN could lose his arm after a serious workplace accident at Biggera Waters this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the workplace on Harbourside Ct about 2pm to reports a worker had a limb caught in a machine.

On arrival they found a man with his arm stuck in a machine.

Crews worked for about half an hour to free his arm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was in a stable condition, but has serious injuries to his arm.

He has not yet been transported to hospital.

biggera waters editors picks gold coast workplace accident

Top Stories

    Family traits passed along to young driver

    Family traits passed along to young driver

    Horses Driver series opens up opportunity for future races

    Dance your way up to Ma Ma Creek

    Dance your way up to Ma Ma Creek

    News Head over on December 2

    Decade full of fun and service

    Decade full of fun and service

    News Helping the community

    Local Partners