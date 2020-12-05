Menu
Rural

Man injured in excavator rollover north west of Mackay

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
5th Dec 2020 11:48 AM
A MAN is in hospital after being involved in an excavator rollover at Mt Jukes.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man was injured when the machinery rolled on a private property, 34km north west of Mackay, at 10.49am.

She said the man, believed to be the driver, avoided being caught underneath the excavator but did sustain a shoulder injury.

"I don't think there was any entrapment," she said.

It is unknown how large the excavator was.

She said the man was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

 

Mackay Daily Mercury

