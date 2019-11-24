Menu
A man has been flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with suspected limb and back injuries. PHOTO: LifeFlight Media.
Man injured after motorbike stunt goes wrong

24th Nov 2019 12:50 PM
A MAN has been flown to hospital after injuring his back during a motorbike stunt on a private property near Gatton. 

It's believed the man was attempting to do a back flip, off a jump, when he lost control and fell approximately nine metres from his bike, crash landing on the dirt. 

The Toowoomba RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was sent to the private property at 10:30 this morning, where they worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service  to stabilise the man for his flight. 

He was then flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital with suspected limb and back injuries. 

