WORKPLACE INCIDENT: A man in his 60s has been seriously injured in a workplace incident.
UPDATE: Man airlifted following serious workplace incident

Ebony Graveur
ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
9th Jan 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:18 AM
UPDATE 10.15AM: A patient has been airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition. 

Paramedics assessed a male patient at Schultes Meat Tavern following an incident earlier this morning. 

EARLIER: A MAN in his 60s is in a serious condition after suffering significant injuries to his hands and arms in a workplace incident.

Ambulances were called to a business on the Warrego Highway at 8.28am and a rescue helicopter and high acuity response unit have been deployed to the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Media spokeswoman said the need for the high acuity response unit meant the situation could be serious.

"(It's) usually a fair indication it's quite a serious incident they're responding to," the spokeswoman said.

Police have not been called to the scene.

