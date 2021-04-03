Man in serious condition after workplace incident with tractor, pedestrian

A man has been flown to hospital in a serious, but stable condition. Picture: Dominic Elsome

A man has been flown to hospital in a serious, but stable condition. Picture: Dominic Elsome

A man believed to be aged in his 50s has been airlifted to hospital following a workplace incident where he sustained serious injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman confirmed the man was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition this afternoon.

The incident, which occurred at 10.46am, involved a tractor and a pedestrian on Salt Springs Rd in the Lockyer Valley town.

Paramedics and Critical Care assessed the man before he was flown to Brisbane for treatment.

The QAS spokeswoman confirmed he was suffering from leg and chest injuries.

