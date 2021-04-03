Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been flown to hospital in a serious, but stable condition. Picture: Dominic Elsome
A man has been flown to hospital in a serious, but stable condition. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Man in serious condition after workplace incident with tractor, pedestrian

Meg Gannon
3rd Apr 2021 4:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man believed to be aged in his 50s has been airlifted to hospital following a workplace incident where he sustained serious injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman confirmed the man was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition this afternoon.

The incident, which occurred at 10.46am, involved a tractor and a pedestrian on Salt Springs Rd in the Lockyer Valley town.

Paramedics and Critical Care assessed the man before he was flown to Brisbane for treatment.

The QAS spokeswoman confirmed he was suffering from leg and chest injuries.

Originally published as Man in serious condition after workplace incident with tractor, pedestrian

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Premium Content ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Weather Some parts of the southeast could cop falls of up to 150mm just as families hit the road home from an Easter weekend away.

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ and their households

        Flood warning as 200mm-plus Easter deluge expected

        Premium Content Flood warning as 200mm-plus Easter deluge expected

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology issues flood warning for two states