premium_icon Subscribe
Qld man in serious condition after ‘jet ski explosion’

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jun 2020 5:56 PM
A MAN is in a serious but stable condition after a jet ski explosion at a Surfers Paradise residence this afternoon.

Emergency services including critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit were called to the Laycock Street private residence at 2.58pm.

A man in his 20s has now been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with burns to his face and arms.

It's unclear how the incident occurred.

 

Originally published as Man in serious condition after 'jet ski explosion'

        Council confirms deficit budget for new financial year

        Council News Close to $1 million shortfall and modest rate rise as councillors deliver 'most difficult' budget yet

        Fur-tastic: Pooch hairdresser opens in new location

        Pets & Animals A mobile dog groomer has opted for a permanent location, and is offering a...

        Aged care visit restrictions anger loved ones

        News The son of an aged care resident is challenging restrictions on weekend visits at a...

        PM apologises for 'no slavery' comments, blasts protestors

        Breaking Scott Morrison is updating Australians on the fight against COVID-19