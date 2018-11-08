Menu
Login
Driver about to be airlifted by helicopter after crash near Warwick.
Driver about to be airlifted by helicopter after crash near Warwick. Sarah Dionysius
Breaking

Man in serious condition airlifted after crash on major road

marian faa
by
8th Nov 2018 7:19 AM

Update: 8.45am:

A MAN has been airlifted to the Princess Alexander Hospital in a serious condition following a sing-vehicle crash on the Toowoomba Karara Rd this morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman could not confirm the man's injuries. 

Both lanes of the road are now open to all traffic. 

Earlier: 7.19am

A MAN is in a serious condition and about to be airlifted to hospital after a major crash in Felton this morning.

The driver, who was the only occupant, became trapped in his vehicle when it rolled over on the Toowoomba Karara Rd at 5.19am.

He has been freed and is currently in a serious condition.

A helicopter is now on scene to airlift the man to hospital.

Both lanes of the Toowoomba Karara Rd were closed to all traffic for a period of time but have now reopened.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

More updates to come.

Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    A million dreams for Starlite dance group

    A million dreams for Starlite dance group

    News A variety of jazz, tap, musical theatre and hip hop dances will be performed

    • 8th Nov 2018 8:50 AM
    Exploring a new virtual world

    Exploring a new virtual world

    News FEVR arcade opening event this Friday and Saturday.

    • 8th Nov 2018 8:00 AM
    Four motions passed for regional council

    Four motions passed for regional council

    News Infrastructure, rabbits, biosecurity and litter was addressed.

    Unknown substance sent for tests after teens hospitalised

    Unknown substance sent for tests after teens hospitalised

    News Scientific officers called in to identify substance

    Local Partners