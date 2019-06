Emergency Services have responded to a crash on the Warrego Highway.

A FIRE and rescue crew is on scene following a four-vehicle crash reported at 5.45am on the Warrego Highway between Minden and Marburg.

One male patient was transported to the Ipswich hospital with minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for QFES said the incident was reported as a 'nose to tail' collision.