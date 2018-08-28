Man in hospital after suspected McDonald’s poisoning

A man is in hospital after a suspected poisoning at a McDonald's restaurant in Melbourne. Picture: File image

A MAN has been taken to hospital after reports of a suspected poisoning at a McDonald's store.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed a male patient was being transferred to Dandenong Hospital.

Paramedics received reports of a possible poisoning at the Noble Park fast-food restaurant about 12.30pm.

The circumstances surrounding the incident and the man's condition are at this stage unknown.

Noble Park McDonald's general manager Shehani Wick said the man went through the drive-through twice and ordered four cokes before being taken away in an ambulance.

"He was sitting in his car in the car park drinking the cokes," she said.

"He had really slurred speech and couldn't make eye contact.

"He was a bit aggressive but alright in the end."

The man was described as being aged over 60 with grey hair.

He never entered the store to purchase food, said Ms Wick.

