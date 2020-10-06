Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man in hospital after colliding with a pig

by Will Zwar
6th Oct 2020 8:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has collided with a pig on his motorcycle, suffering a fractured leg in the Greater Darwin area.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Andrew Heath said the collision happened at Leonino Rd in Darwin River but details were still coming through.

"A 62 year old male on his motorbike has collided with a pig, Police say he has a fractured leg," he said.

"The job has just come through so Police and ambulance are just getting out there at the moment."

St John Ambulance Territory duty manager Craig Garraway confirmed the man was being taken back to hospital.

"They're heading back to town now with a male with minor injuries, maybe a couple of broken bones from this incident," he said.

"It was hit on the road."

 

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as Man in hospital after colliding with a pig

More Stories

accident motorcycle collision pig

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

        Premium Content LNP preferences: Labor last in every seat

        Politics The LNP will preference Labor last across all seats at the October 31 election, saying Queensland deserved a majority government.

        BIOSECURITY BREACH: Infested cattle escape onto farmers land

        Premium Content BIOSECURITY BREACH: Infested cattle escape onto farmers land

        News A woman transporting tick-infested cattle along the Warrego Highway faced court...

        Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Premium Content Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Travel "I love this beautiful country and I won’t ever take it for granted"

        Three kids including infant taken to hospital after crash

        Premium Content Three kids including infant taken to hospital after crash

        News Three children, including an infant, were taken to hospital after a three-vehicle...