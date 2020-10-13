Man in his 20s in serious condition after rollover
A MAN in his 20s is in a serious condition and two others were also taken to hospital after a rollover in the Lockyer Valley on Tuesday morning.
Paramedics responded to the single-vehicle accident on Toowoomba Connection Rd at Postmans Ridge at 7.19am.
The vehicle crashed off the westbound lanes just before the Murphys Creek Rd turn-off.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a man in his 20s was transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious condition.
A woman in her 20s and another person were also taken to hospital in stable conditions with spinal precautions.
Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.