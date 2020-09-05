Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
Several streets in Beaudesert have been blocked off.
News

Man in custody after ‘serious incident’ shuts down streets

by Nathan Edwards
5th Sep 2020 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been taken into police custody following a "serious incident" in Beaudesert this morning.

Police have now revoked an emergency declaration made under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) and confirmed a man had been taken into custody "without incident".

Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a
Several streets in Beaudesert have been locked down following a "serious incident".

 

Officers were called to a residence on Birnam St about 4.05am on Saturday, with specialist police and negotiators then speaking with a 51-year-old man.

Paramedic and critical care crews are also on hand.

The incident led to four Beaudesert streets, Birnam St, James St, Gordon St and Beauview Cres, being blocked off.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man in custody after 'serious incident' shuts down streets

More Stories

Show More
beaudesert crime editors picks gold coast hinterland public safety order

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snakes, drugs, guns: Gunshots lead cops to Lockyer caravan

        Premium Content Snakes, drugs, guns: Gunshots lead cops to Lockyer caravan

        Crime A PLAINLAND bricklayer has called two pythons his “pets” when police found them during a search of his home.

        Tourist caught growing 19 cannabis plants at Gatton home

        Premium Content Tourist caught growing 19 cannabis plants at Gatton home

        Crime A holiday maker told police he bought marijuana seeds

        Aged care staffer worked two days while COVID-positive

        Premium Content Aged care staffer worked two days while COVID-positive

        Health Residents risk of contracting the virus “very low”

        Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        Premium Content Food supplies, $2.3b at risk if borders stay shut

        News Friday is D-Day for states to agree on 'hot spots'