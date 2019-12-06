Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have cordoned off an address at Federation Drive Bethania after an alleged stabbing.
Police have cordoned off an address at Federation Drive Bethania after an alleged stabbing.
News

Man in custody after alleged stabbing

by Judith Kerr
6th Dec 2019 10:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been taken into custody and a crime scene declared after an alleged stabbing at Bethania early this morning.

Police have cordoned off a house in Federation Drive, after they were called to the address just after 5.30am.

They have asked residents in the area to keep an eye out for a family's much-loved border collie which is believed to have been released before the alleged incident.

The scene on Federation Drive this morning.
The scene on Federation Drive this morning.


A man was taken to hospital to be treated for suspected stabbing wounds and another man was detained at the scene.

Residents said a man in nearby Page St was with police and was taken away in a blue forensics suit.

A local mechanics business also reported a break-in attempt this morning.

More Stories

Show More
alleged stabbing editors picks police investigation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Litter group rubbishes Hwy trash collection safety warning

        premium_icon Litter group rubbishes Hwy trash collection safety warning

        News Individuals and groups trying to deal with roadside litter have been told thanks, but no thanks by the department.

        Confusion reigns over use of mowers during fire bans

        premium_icon Confusion reigns over use of mowers during fire bans

        News Confusion over the use of mowers or power tools for the garden during the this...

        Teen boxer and entrepreneur socking schoolmates for fashion

        premium_icon Teen boxer and entrepreneur socking schoolmates for fashion

        News Young boxing superstar Jesse Jenner is as ambitious outside the ring as he is when...

        Why you will want to buy a Bluetooth kit before Feb 1

        Why you will want to buy a Bluetooth kit before Feb 1

        News If you find yourself reaching for your phone while behind the wheel, investing in a...