Paramedics rushed a man to hospital after an incident in Coominya on Saturday.
Man in critical condition after being hit in head by log

Lachlan Mcivor
24th Oct 2020 1:15 PM
A MAN in his 30s has been rushed to hospital after being hit in the head by a log on a private rural property.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, responded to the incident in Coominya just after noon.

The man was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with a head injury after being hit by a log.

