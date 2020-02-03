Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The smashed car pictured where it came to rest. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
The smashed car pictured where it came to rest. Picture: Nine Gold Coast News.
News

Man hurt after car plunges 80m

by Emily Halloran
3rd Feb 2020 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE helicopter has been tasked to rescue an injured man after his car fell 80 to 100 metres down an embankment at Tamborine Mountain.

It is understood a person phoned emergency services at 1.20pm after they spotted tyre marks on Main Western Road, near Lahey Road.

Critical care paramedics were lowered to the scene with the assistance of the SES and a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services technical rescue team.

Emergency crews found a man suffering from head, shoulder, arm, pelvic and leg injuries.

A QFES spokesman said the car is believed to be able "80 to 100m" down the cliff.

More to come.

accident cliff editors picks gold coast tamborine mountain

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Charity looks to recover from theft by hosting car boot sale

        Charity looks to recover from theft by hosting car boot sale

        News A community group is hoping to recover from a devastating theft, and is calling for the community to help out.

        Relief funding doubled for fire impacted communities

        Relief funding doubled for fire impacted communities

        News SOMERSET businesses impacted by last year’s bushfires are set to benefit from a...

        IN COURT: Full list of 55 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 55 people in Gatton court today

        News EACH week, the Gatton Star published a full list of those due in court.