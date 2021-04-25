Menu
A man and woman are in hospital following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.
Man hospitalised with facial injuries after alleged assault

25th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
TWO people have been hospitalised following an alleged assault at Karalee overnight.

A male and female were reportedly involved in the incident at a Miriam St property just before 1.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics treated a man at the scene for facial injuries.

Both patients were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The woman was transported as a precautionary measure.

It is understood the parties are known to each other.

Police also attended the scene, however, would not comment on the matter.

