Menu
Login
A man has been airlifted to hospital.
A man has been airlifted to hospital. LifeFlight
News

Man hospitalised with serious injuries after rollover

13th Jan 2019 9:47 AM

A MAN has been airlifted to hospital with suspected spinal cord injuries after a serious single-vehicle rollover on the Warrego Highway this morning.

The driver was the only occupant at the time of the incident, which occurred at Minden, east of Toowoomba and west of Ipswich, just before 5am.

Paramedics treated the patient for multiple injuries, including head and suspected spinal cord issues.

He was freed by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and the RACQ LifeFlight helicopter rushed him to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane in a serious condition.

minden queensland ambulance service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Vote: Is it too early for hot cross buns?

    Vote: Is it too early for hot cross buns?

    News Vote in our weekly reader poll

    Region's prices should remain stable

    Region's prices should remain stable

    News Driving sensibly saves fuel

    Club left to clean-up after weekend break-in

    Club left to clean-up after weekend break-in

    News It's a kick in the guts just before the new season

    Local Partners