CRIME SCENE: A crime scene was established at an Auckland St service station last night after a man was taken to Gladstone Hospital with multiple suspected stab wounds.
Crime

Man hospitalised overnight after suspected stabbing

Andrew Thorpe
by
28th Aug 2018 4:31 AM

A MAN was hospitalised last night after being treated by paramedics at an Auckland St service station for multiple suspected stab wounds.

A crime scene was established at the business, which is next door to The Observer's office, as police investigators worked to piece together exactly how the man had arrived there and what occurred in the moments leading up to emergency services being called.

Police were called to the service station at 8.55pm, and paramedics were working to stabilise the man so he could be taken to hospital as of 9.17pm.

All that remained at the scene as of 9.45pm was a pushbike, which lay on its side at the shop entrance beside spatters of blood.

Forensic officers began an investigation of the scene later in the evening.

Shortly before midnight, a police spokesman said investigating officers had no one in custody at that point.

"Police are still trying to establish what's occurred and what exactly is involved," the spokesman said.

The man's condition remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow today as details emerge.

 

A pushbike and spatters of blood were all that remained at the scene after paramedics took the man to Gladstone Hospital.
gladstone crime gladstone police
