A man has been hospitalised following a motorbike crash.

PARAMEDICS attended the scene of a single-motorcycle crash in Rosewood last night about 10.23pm.

A man in his 40s had fallen from his bike 20 metres into the bushland on Ipswich Rosewood Rd.

The man suffered neck pain and was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.