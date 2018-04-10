Menu
Man hospitalised after suspected snakebite

Mackay Ambulance Service has responded to reports of a snakebite at Carmila.
Luke Mortimer
A MAN in his 70s has reportedly been bitten by a snake in the Mackay region on Monday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were called to a private residence at Carmila at 4.03pm, a spokeswoman said.

The man believed he'd been bitten by a snake, but was unsure, and the spokeswoman was unable to say what part of the body the man may have been bitten on.

Paramedics transported the man to Mackay Base Hospital for assessment.

Due to privacy concerns, the spokeswoman was unable to provide a more precise location.

Carmila is about 110km south of Mackay.

Mackay Base Hospital has been contacted for more information.

