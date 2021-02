A man was taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake last night. File Photo.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital after a sustaining a suspected snake bite in Cania, near Monto, on Tuesday night.

Paramedics were called to Cania Rd at 9.12pm.

A man was taken to Monto Hospital in a stable condition.