POLICE and an ambulance were called to Lowood after a motorist passing the scene alerted emergency services to a traffic incident.

A man in his 20s was transported to the Ipswich hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Glamorgan Vale Road at 2.22am this morning.

The patient had no apparent injuries.