A popular island has had its second sting of the year from one of the world’s most dangerous jellyfish.
Man hospitalised after sting from most dangerous jellyfish

by Jack Lawrie and Chris Calcino
9th Jan 2020 7:55 PM
A 48-year old Brisbane man was flown to Cairns Hospital yesterday after being stung by an irukandji at Fitzroy Island at around lunch time.

He arrived at the hospital in a stable condition.

A 48-year old Brisbane man was hospitalised after being stung by an irukandji at Fitzroy Island today.

A Public Safety Business Agency spokeswoman said it was the eighth jellyfish sting job the rescue helicopter had flown in the past week.

Sydney visitor Irene Wade spotted the rescue helicopter circling the island while she was hiking along the rocky trail leading to Nudey Beach, the picturesque snorkelling spot that was ranked the country's best beach by Tourism Australia in 2017.

"I saw it circle three times," she said.

QG Air Rescue 510 crew previously flew to Fitzroy Island to attend a suspected irukandji sting on January 1. Picture: Supplied
"At first I thought it was just a scenic flight, but I later learned from the security officer guarding the toilets that a guy had been stung by an irukandji across his chest.

"He said it was because he wasn't wearing a stinger suit."

The stark realisation of the Reef's hidden dangers was not enough to put Mrs Wade off enjoying the Far North's natural attractions - but it did trigger a question.

Irukandji jellyfish (Carukia barnesi)
"It got me thinking, 'What happens if it stings you in the face?'" she said.

"A stinger suit doesn't cover that."

A 27-year old man was stung at Fitzroy in the early hours of January 1, and likewise had to be flown to hospital.

