CRASH: A male patient was transported to Gatton Hospital after a crash in the Lockyer Valley this morning. File

A DRIVER has been taken to hospital after an early morning crash in the Lockyer Valley.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called to the incident at 6.13am after a vehicle came into contact with a guard rail on the Warrego Highway at Grantham.

A man was assessed at the scene by paramedics.

An ambulance service spokesperson confirmed a 20-year-old male was transported to the Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.