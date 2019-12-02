Menu
Crime

Man hospitalised after drive-by shooting in Ipswich suburb

Navarone Farrell
by
2nd Dec 2019 6:15 AM
POLICE are investigating after a man received a gunshot wound to his arm in North Booval last night.

Around 10pm Sunday night, emergency services responded to reports a man had been shot in the front yard of an address in Oxford St.

Police are investigating after a man received a gunshot wound to his arm at Oxford Street, North Booval last night. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Police are investigating after a man received a gunshot wound to his arm at Oxford Street, North Booval last night. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Paramedics, including critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit, transported a male patient in his twenties to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A stable female patient was also taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital with an arm laceration.

Police are investigating after a man received a gunshot wound to his arm at Oxford Street, North Booval last night. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Police are investigating after a man received a gunshot wound to his arm at Oxford Street, North Booval last night. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Preliminary investigations indicate, two shots were fired from a passing car, and one of the shots hit a man in the arm.

He was transported to hospital in a stable condition. Investigations are ongoing.

 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

