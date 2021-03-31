Man hospitalised after car flips onto its roof

A man has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Forest Hill on Wednesday morning.

A man has been taken to Toowoomba Hospital after a single-vehicle rollover in Forest Hill on Wednesday morning.

A MAN has escaped serious injury after he drove into a power pole and then flipped his car in the Lockyer Valley on Wednesday morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the single-vehicle rollover on Gatton-Laidley Road in Forest Hill which saw a car flip onto its roof in the middle of the road.

Police were notified at 10.40am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it appeared the driver had hit a power pole before crashing but no power lines were down.

Energex has been notified.

“Police will be investigating the circumstances surrounding that (crash),” she said.

“A tow is being organised.”

Witnesses to the crash reported that the rear axle of the car has been ripped off.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the driver was taken to Toowoomba Hospital with minor injuries.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.