A MAN is in a critical condition after being hit by a car on the Hope Island off ramp of the M1 this morning. Picture Glenn Hampson
News

M1 traffic gridlock after pedestrian hit by car

by Kate Paraskevos
6th Jul 2018 10:06 AM

LANES have been closed and traffic is banked up for more than two kilometres after man was hit by a vehicle travelling on the M1 near Oxenford this morning.

Police and paramedics are currently on scene assessing the man who is said to be in a critical condition.

All lanes, both northbound and southbound, are affected.

Traffic is gridlocked for kilometres on the M1 Pacific Motorway after a man was hit by a car. Picture: Michael Batterham.
Emergency services received a call at 9:28am with reports a pedestrian had been hit by a car on the Pacific Motorway northbound near the Helensvale Exit.

Several northbound lanes along the M1 are closed and lengthy delays are expected for commuters.

If you or someone you know are experiencing issues, contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14.

