Menu
Login
News

Man hides mother's body in freezer for three years

by Chris Baynes

Police in India have arrested a man who allegedly kept his mother's body in a freezer for three years while collecting her pension payments.

Subhabrata Majumdar, 46, was detained after police found his mother's frozen body during a raid on their home in the city of Kolkata.

He had hidden his mother's corpse in a large commercial freezer after she died three years ago at the age of 81, police said.

After her death, he continued to withdraw her monthly retirement payments of 30,000 rupees (about £327), according to police spokesman Nilanjan Biswas.

Mr Majumdar told officers he kept the body because he believed she could be brought back to life.

He removed her internal organs and used chemicals such as formaldehyde to preserve them, an officer told the Hindustan Times.

Mr Majumdar was arrested after neighbours reportedly grew suspicious about powerful air-conditioning equipment installed in his home and kept running throughout the day.

Police also questioned Mr Majumdar's 90-year-old father, who lived in the same house, but did not arrest him because of his poor health.

Authorities said they were investigating why the bank kept Mr Majumdar's mother's bank account open for three years following her death in April 2015, allowing him to withdraw pension payments with a debit card.

Topics:  body editors picks freezer india mother

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Exploring local bush tucker talk to hit Grantham

Exploring local bush tucker talk to hit Grantham

Come and enjoy an educational night dedicated to local bush tucker.

Councillor ready to fight for our region

EXCITING OPPORTUNITY: Cr Janice Holstein is excited to take on the role of chair of the RDA Ipswich and West Moreton committee.

Lockyer Valley councillor takes on new role

Fernvale Amazons go from strength to strength in 2018

HAND UP: Leela Henry-Mo'unga and Helena Armstrong-Ravula at the Fernvale Amazons season launch.

The netball club launched their 2018 season.

Holiday fun gets rolling in Laidley

TRICKY: Gatton's Jason Ward busted a move at the Lockyer Valley Youth scooter workshop at Laidley Skate Park today.

Making the most of the break, riders rolled into Laidley Skate Park.

Local Partners