Dobson Brown fined for drink driving 20 years later.
Offbeat

He drove drunk in 2000 - the law caught up with him today

by Jacob Miley
8th Jan 2020 1:33 PM
A MAN has been fined for drink driving almost two decades after he was caught by the police.

Dobson Brown blew over the legal limit in August, 2000.

He appeared in Southport Magistrates Court this morning charged with drink driving and fail to appear.

Prosecutor Nicole Conditsis was unable to provide the facts due to the age of the offence.

Brown, who represented himself, told the court he flew to Sydney shortly after the offence and that's why he didn't appear in court.

The man was charged 20 years ago.
He said he returned to the state in September last year.

The court heard a warrant was executed after Brown changed his license in Queensland.

"I got a knock on the door the next day," he said.

For the two offences Brown was fined $550 and he was disqualified from driving for one month.

