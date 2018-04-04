Man found stabbed in driveway, woman arrested

A WOMAN has been arrested after police found a man suffering a stab wound in the driveway of a Hinterland home last night.
Emergency services were called to a Gympie Street North, Landsborough address about 6.20pm last night following reports of a domestic disturbance.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers found the man with a wound to his torso and a female and knife inside the house.
The pair are known to each other.
The man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police took the woman into custody and the QPS spokesman said she was "being processed at the moment" with charges "unfolding".
The man reportedly remains in a critical condition.
