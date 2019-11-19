Menu
Prison escapee stung after elderly woman forced to drive him

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
18th Nov 2019 9:09 PM | Updated: 19th Nov 2019 9:10 AM
UPDATE: A REGENCY Downs man has been pinned with nine charges after a police search that lasted more than an hour.

The 25-year-old man allegedly escaped lawful custody after court on Monday while police were transferring him to the Gatton Watchhouse.

He made a break for Helidon about 12.30pm, allegedly forcing a 76-year-old Gatton woman to drive him in her car. 

The man has been charged with escape lawful custody, deprivation of liberty, serious assault of a person over 60, assault police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, robbery, possession of dangerous drugs, fail to take reasonable care with syringe and unlicensed driving.

He is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today. 

EARLIER:

A MAN who escaped from police custody in Gatton yesterday has been located and arrested by police.

The 25-year-old appeared in court before being returned to the Gatton Watchhouse at about 12.30pm, when he made a run for it.

The man then jumped into a woman's car and demanded she drive him to Helidon where she dropped him off.

Police, the dog squad and Polair searched for the man before locating him just after 2pm yesterday afternoon at an address in Placid Hills where he was taken into custody.

He is expected to be charged overnight.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP1902289245

