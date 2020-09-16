Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WA’s Homicide Squad is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found at a Perth home.
WA’s Homicide Squad is investigating the death of a 43-year-old man whose body was found at a Perth home.
Crime

Man found dead at home

by Angie Raphael
16th Sep 2020 7:17 PM

Homicide Squad detectives are speaking to two people after the body of a 43-year-old man was found at a Perth home.

Police said paramedics requested assistance at a home in Lowanna Way, Armadale about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

"The circumstances surrounding the man's death are still being investigated and detectives are continuing to speak to two people, who are assisting with the investigation," police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Anyone with information, including anyone who saw or heard something suspicious such as a disturbance in the area during the day, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as Man found dead at WA home

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Change that could open Qld border

        Change that could open Qld border

        News The border between Queensland and NSW could be open sooner than expected, with plans to slash a key requirement to reopen.

        Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Politics Premier spends more than $528k on COVID-19 polling ahead of election

        ‘F--king maggots’: Drug driver lashes out at cops

        Premium Content ‘F--king maggots’: Drug driver lashes out at cops

        Crime A teen with handcuffs and drugs stashed in his house slung abuse

        Drug, driving hot spots: 17 people busted by police

        Premium Content Drug, driving hot spots: 17 people busted by police

        Crime SEVENTEEN people have found themselves on the wrong side of the law this week.