Man found alive after falling into croc infested waters.
Man feared dead after falling into croc infested waters

by TESS IKONOMOU
7th Oct 2018 5:30 PM

A MAN has been found alive and well after an extensive rescue mission was mounted to retrieve him from crocodile infested waters.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the man was cast-netting off the Cardwell Jetty when he fell into the water and went missing about 3pm yesterday.

A large joint operation conducted by emergency services scoured the area for the man who was found safe about 10.50pm last night.

It's believed he was found at someone's house in Cardwell.

Locals told the Bulletin they were relieved to hear the man was safe, fearing that he had been taken by a crocodile.

