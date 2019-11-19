Menu
Crime

Man forces elderly woman to be getaway driver

by Shiloh Payne
19th Nov 2019 5:02 AM
A MAN has been charged following a daring escape from police custody which saw him allegedly force an elderly woman to become his getaway driver.

A 25-year-old man who was being returned to Gatton Watchhouse about 12.30pm after attending court managed to escape from police.

The man then allegedly jumped into a car and demanded the 76-year-old female driver take him to a Helidon address, where she dropped him off.

The woman was not hurt during the incident.

Polair and the dog squad were called in to search for the man, who was found at a Placid Hills address

He has since been charged with a string of offences, including escape lawful custody, deprivation of liberty, serious assault of a person over 60, assault police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, robbery, possession of dangerous drugs, fail to take reasonable care with syringe and unlicensed driving.

He is due to face Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

