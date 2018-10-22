Menu
Login
The man has been flown to hospital after the incident.
The man has been flown to hospital after the incident. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc
News

Man flung from car after vehicle rollover

Liana Turner
by
22nd Oct 2018 3:37 PM | Updated: 5:21 PM

A MAN has been flown to hospital after being flung from his vehicle.

Emergency services were called to Terrace Rd at Terrace Creek, east of Grevillia, just before 2pm.

It's understood the man's vehicle rolled and his seatbelt snapped, before the man was ejected from the vehicle and down an embankment.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was in "a lot of pain" and was flown to Lismore Base Hospital.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter said in a statement the 4WD rolled "a number of times". 

"(The patient was) stabilised by clinical team and paramedics before being flown to Lismore suffering pelvic and chest injuries," the statement said. 

northern rivers crash northern rivers roads northern rivers traffic
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Students urged to eat healthy and get enough sleep

    Students urged to eat healthy and get enough sleep

    News More than 35 per cent of respondents reported sickness in the lead up to exams.

    October Opinions: Have your say and win

    October Opinions: Have your say and win

    News Have your say about your paper

    Oh what a night, business awards glitz and glam

    Oh what a night, business awards glitz and glam

    News Lockyer's night of nights did not disappoint

    Changes cost Lockyer, while Bluedogs pups find their stride

    Changes cost Lockyer, while Bluedogs pups find their stride

    News It was a mixed weekend for local sides.

    Local Partners