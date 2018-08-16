Menu
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has attended two incidents in Woodenbong.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has attended two incidents in Woodenbong.
News

Man flown to hospital after being kicked in head by cow

15th Aug 2018 1:42 PM

A MAN was injured by a cow in one of two incidents the rescue helicopter has attended in the past day.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Woodenbong this morning.

There, a 55-year-old man was injured after being kicked in the head by a cow.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Last night, the helicopter was also sent to Woodenbong after a single-car rollover.

They flew a female with internal injuries to the same hospital.

She was also in a stable condition.

gold coast university hospital northern rivers crash westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Cold nights will give way to warm days

    Cold nights will give way to warm days

    News After the recent freezing nights a warm reprieve is in store for the region with temperature set to be well above average.

    Students learn life lessons through dance

    Students learn life lessons through dance

    News Gatton school collects two awards at Wakakirri.

    Tractors tackle 153km trek

    Tractors tackle 153km trek

    News More than 60 drivers and their passengers took part.

    Sick and tired after dust issues ramp up

    Sick and tired after dust issues ramp up

    Health He believes traffic in the area has cause the issues to ramp up.

    Local Partners