A Gatton man has been flown to hospital after another man assaulted him with a hammer (file image)
Crime

Man flown to hospital after allegedly assaulted with hammer

Ali Kuchel
14th Dec 2020 1:16 PM
A GATTON man is recovering in hospital after allegedly struck in the back of the head twice with a hammer.

On December 10, police were called to Whittle St, in Gatton, where a 59-year-old man had been struck in the head multiple times with a hammer.

Gatton acting officer in charge Senior Sergeant Dan Curtain said a 68-year-old man from Churchable allegedly struck the victim twice in the back of the head.

The victim received injuries to his skill and was flown out to the PA Hospital.

Police said the victim was in recovery.

Senior Sergeant Curtain said the Churchable man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, and obstructing police.

“Injuries were not as serious as first thought,” he said.

He said two men were known to each other.

