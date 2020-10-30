Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has been found dead from multiple stab wounds at a home in Bundaberg. Neighbours have described a man they say fled the scene.
A woman has been found dead from multiple stab wounds at a home in Bundaberg. Neighbours have described a man they say fled the scene.
Crime

Man flees house where woman found dead

by Chris Clarke
30th Oct 2020 12:34 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been stabbed to death at a house in Bundaberg.

A 36-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds at a home on Kepnock Rd, Kepnock about 8.50am on Friday.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police attend the scene of a suspicious death at a Kepnock St address.
Police attend the scene of a suspicious death at a Kepnock St address.

A crime scene has been declared and a homicide investigation has been launched.

A witness said she saw a bald-headed man with a beard flee the scene following the incident.

"Some guy, bald, beard and dressed in black stabbed someone down the road," the witness said.

"They are still looking for him."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man flees house where woman found dead

bundaberg murder violence woman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Construction to start on major Lockyer regional playground

        Premium Content Construction to start on major Lockyer regional playground

        Lifestyle Construction on the Lockyer Valley’s largest regional playground is set to start. Here’s what to expect:

        Leaders’ last-minute dash through swing seats

        Premium Content Leaders’ last-minute dash through swing seats

        Politics Qld election 2020: Leaders’ last-minute dash through swing seats

        Bush voters furious as postal ballots fail to arrive

        Premium Content Bush voters furious as postal ballots fail to arrive

        Politics Bush voters slam ‘discriminatory’ democracy as postal ballots fail to arrive

        Woman in hospital after car rolls in two-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Woman in hospital after car rolls in two-vehicle crash

        News Paramedics were called to the scene of the crash at an intersection in Gatton on...