Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
A man was allegedly seen taking photos of children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday.
News

Man flees beach after taking photos of young kids

Ashley Carter
14th Aug 2020 3:26 PM | Updated: 5:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man seen taking photos of small children at Sunshine Beach on Thursday has not been found after police conducted several patrols in the area.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man was confronted by a member of the public after he was seen taking the photos, and after a brief interaction fled the beach.

'Some you don't forget': Horror week for Coast fatalities

Police attended the scene and patrolled around shops, beach access areas and parks, but were unable to find him.

The spokesman said police were continuing to conduct inquiries.

sunshine beach
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Premium Content Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Politics The Government has performed a stunning about-face and withdrawn controversial laws that would have jailed journalists reporting on corruption allegations.

        Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        Premium Content Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        News Two new cases of coronavirus from Sydney traveller, cargo ship crew

        REVEALED: Our best receptionist as voted by you

        Premium Content REVEALED: Our best receptionist as voted by you

        Opinion We asked who our region's best receptionist is, here's the winner

        What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        Premium Content What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        News Here’s what to expect from a $400 million highway upgrade