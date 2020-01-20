Menu
townsville pistol/handgun generic.
Crime

UPDATE: Man charged with two armed offences two weeks apart

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
20th Jan 2020 11:34 AM | Updated: 23rd Jan 2020 8:38 AM
THURSDAY 7AM: THE 25 year-old man involved in a firing a fake gun at the Leichardt Hotel last week has been also charged with an armed offence from New Years Eve at a shop in Gracemere.

The man was arrested yesterday following the release of the CCTV from the Leichardt Hotel incident.

He has since been charged with two offences of going armed to cause fear and enter premises with intent to cause indictable offence at a shop in Lawrie St, Gracemere on December 31. 

For these charges he will appear in Rockhampton court on February 12. 

He is expected to be charged for the firearm incident on January 17 later today. 

INITIAL, MONDAY, 11.30AM: A ROCKHAMPTON hotel manager is shaken up after a gun was fired at him on Friday night when he asked a pair of patrons for ID.

Rockhampton CIB ­Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peackey said a male and female person entered the Leichardt Hotel on Bolsover St just before midnight.

 

CCTV footage has captured the male who fired a replica handgun at a Leichardt Hotel staff member on Friday night.
The duty manager asked them to present identification when the male person ­responded by lifting his shirt to reveal a firearm.

 

 

 

He then fired the weapon directly at the male worker and the gun made a clicking sound.

It was reported the male person said "it's only fake".

The police and dog squad were deployed straight away but no persons have been identified so far.

 

The female accomplice from the shooting at the Leichardt Hotel on Friday night.
Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police were helping the worker through support agencies.

It is unknown at this stage if the firearm was fake or if it was potentially real and not loaded.

"We're not ruling anything, we only know the firearm didn't discharge a round when the trigger was pulled," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

